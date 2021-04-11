Govt to secure US$250 million to reshape Wa-Sawla road - Majority leader

Regional News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: Dimah Araphat, Contributor

Government has resolved to secure a loan facility of an amount of US$250 million to reshape the Bole-Wa-Sawla road.



According to the Majority leader of Parliament, Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu about US$150 million had already been secured as the first tranche awaiting the Roads and Highways Ministry to commission it for work to begin.



The Majority Leader revealed this during a Thanksgiving Mass held by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin at Sombo in the Nadowli-Kaleo District in the Upper West Region, the birth place to the Speaker.







The Wa-Sawla road in particular has developed a lot of terrible potholes since it's construction.



He also said the deal was agreed through his collaboration with the Minority Leader of Parliament, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu.







Meanwhile, the Thanksgiving Mass organized in Sombo was held in honor of Mr. Bagbin's elevation to the high office of Speaker of Ghana's 8th Parliament.



The service which was attended by the two Deputy Speakers of Parliament, leaders from both sides of the House as well as current and former Members of Parliament, was celebrated by Most Rev. Richard Kuuia Baawobr, M. AFR, Catholic Bishop of Wa.







Addressing the congregants, Speaker Bagbin acknowledged the hand of God in the rather rancorous process that saw him emerge victorious as the speaker of the 8th Parliament of Ghana.



"Clearly then, while my elevation is a privilege and an honour, it comes with a huge responsibility - a responsibility to maintain and improve the checks and balances between the Executive and the Legislature, and to hold the government accountable for its decisions and actions.



"An arduous task on my shoulders, but I am determined to live up to the expectations, and even better, I want to be more than it even expected of me, for the progress of Parliament and our beloved country."