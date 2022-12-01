Govt to recruit 1570 staff for OGM in 2023 despite band on employment - MP alleges

General News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that the government has made special provisions in the 2023 budget to employ 1,570 staff at the Office of Government Machinery (OGM) despite its intent to ban public sector recruitment in 2023.



According to the MP, the move by the government shows that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not willing to lead by example.



In a tweet shared on Thursday, December 1, 2022, Ablakwa also questioned the attempt by the government to hide recruitment from the people of Ghana and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



“The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Ofori-Atta govt announced a total freeze in public sector jobs during the 2023 Budget presentation but why is the notorious Office of Government Machinery (OGM) exempted?



“Page 230 of the 2023 Budget reveals a higher staff strength ceiling of 3,681 up from 2,111 contained on page 273 in the 2022 Budget. This means govt projects to recruit an additional 1,570 OGM workers in 2023. This is against the backdrop that overall public sector jobs are expected to decline from 886,906 in 2022 to 804,240 in 2023- that's projected job losses by a distressing 82,666.



“The fundamental questions are: why is President Akufo- Addo's Office of Government Machinery not leading by example?” parts of the tweet read.



The government announced that it will freeze the hiring of public and civil servants for the 2023 financial year.



According to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, this is part of expenditure-cut measures being adopted by the government to address the current economic challenges.



"A hiring freeze for civil and public servants. No new government agencies shall be established in 2023," Ken Ofori-Atta said.



Ken Ofori-Atta made this known while presenting the 2023 budget before parliament on Thursday, November 24, 2022.



Despite govt’s announced total freeze in public sector jobs, special provision has been made in the 2023 Budget to recruit a massive 1,570 staff at Prez Akufo-Addo’s already bloated & wasteful Office of Government Machinery.



— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) December 1, 2022

