General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Govt to re-wire markets in Accra – Akufo-Addo

A part of the market destroyed by the fire

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said plans are afoot to undertake a massive re-wiring exercise of all markets in the capital, Accra.



He believes this would be one of the surest ways to address the perennial fire outbreaks in markets in the city.



President Akufo-Addo said this when he visited the Odawna market where fire razed down the pedestrian shopping mall in another fire incident on Wednesday dawn.



“A decision has been made to re-wire all the markets in Accra…” he said.



Meanwhile, the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), according to the President, will make available funds to support traders who had their wares destroyed by fire at the Pedestrian Shopping Centre close to the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.