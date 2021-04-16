Govt to hold consultative meeting with stakeholders on Broadcasting Bill today

General News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Ministry of Information will today Friday 16th April 2021 hold a consultative meeting with stakeholders on Broadcasting in Ghana at 11 am.



The consultative forum will deliberate on how media-related regulators can act within the current legal framework to contain inappropriate media content.



It will also discuss the Draft Broadcasting Bill.



“The opening ceremony will be televised live on Ghana Television and other private media platforms across the nation.” It will be streamed live also on all Ministry of Information social media handles,” a statement said.