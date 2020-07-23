General News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Govt to extend free water, electricity package for another three months

A file photo of people fetching water

The government is set to extend its free water and electricity relief packages for the next three months.

Ghanaians enjoyed free water and electricity supply between the months of April, May and June.



The move was the government’s own way of reducing the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on Ghanaians.



The relief packages ended in May, but the government now plans to absorb the water and electricity bills of Ghanaians for the next three months.

This was announced in the mid-year budget review by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The Graphic Online reports that the free water initiative would be for all water consumers, while that of the electricity would be limited to lifeline consumers.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.