Politics of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Govt to end double track system soon - Dr Adutwum

Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Pre-tertiary Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum

The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Pre-tertiary Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, has disclosed that the Akufo-Addo led government has put in place prudent and strategic measures to abolish the double-track system in the next few years.



According to him, efficient measures has been put in place by the government as strategic planning and the construction of infrastructure in the affected schools to ensure the system was eradicated within the next four years.



“Though the stopgap double-track system has been widely criticised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) with its flagbearer, former President John Mahama, indicating that he will scrap that aspect of the free SHS policy should he win the 2020 polls, Dr Adutwum told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Kingdom107.7FM’s afternoon show, ‘Pae Mu Ka’, that the double-track system “is a leapfrogging concept, so, instead of taking 50 years to put up school infrastructure to accommodate the influx of students, we’re using that to circumnavigate the infrastructure hurdles”.



“We can’t wait for 126 years before doing so. If our generation wants to transform this country, we need to rush but with a mindset of not forgetting about quality. So, you don’t just rush but look for leapfrogging strategies”, he added.



Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum further stated that huge investments have been made by the government to ensure that education propels the nation’s growth.



However, he, indicated that the double-track system, which was introduced by the government in 2018 was a remedial measure to ensure that no qualified student was denied access to senior high school education due to the lack of infrastructure or funding from the parents or family.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.