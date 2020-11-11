Regional News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Govt settled most chieftaincy disputes in Greater Accra – Ashitey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ismael Ashitey, has revealed that the government has been able to tackle most chieftaincy disputes in the region.



This, he said, forms part of the achievements of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the elections on December 7.



Chieftaincy disputes and land litigation had been identified as the biggest challenges hampering development efforts in the region.



Areas in the region that have been hit with chieftaincy disputes include the Ga paramountcy, Teshie, Ablekuma, Oblongo, Bortianor, Weija and Tema.



But speaking at the nation builders update on Tuesday, November 10 he said “This government continues to settle chieftaincy disputes in the region. We settled that of Teshie and they have a chief now. Works are ongoing with the Ningo and Prampram chiefs too.”



Mr Ashitey further stated there have been several other development projects undertaken in the region to ensure the needed progress of the people.



These projects, he indicated will translate into electoral votes for the NPP.



“Projects like the fishing harbor in Jamestown and the numerous developmental works in the constituency gives me confidence that the constituency will vote massively for the party,” he said.



He added: “the harbor could not have come at a better time. Today, fisherfolk in the constituency will have a better place of doing business. The government through his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is committed to developmental projects in the Greater Accra region.



In March, the government started the construction of a fishing harbor in Jamestown to aid fishermen to go about their business well.



The harbor project involves the dredging of about 118,000 cubic meters harbor basin and shipping channels; construction of hydraulic structures composed of berths, seawall and a breakwater; and construction of administration, production and supporting facilities, including an office building, kindergarten, trading market, processing area, commercial area and other production and supporting facilities.

