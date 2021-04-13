Govt’s unnecessary interference in energy sector cause of dumsor – John Jinapor

General News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Deputy Minister of Power and Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Abdulai Jinapor has cited “mismanagement and political interference by the Akufo-Addo Government in the management of the Energy sector” as cause of Ghana's recent seeming power crisis.



Mr Jinapor in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb has asked the government to ‘come clean’” on the main cause of the power outages recorded in parts of the country.



“Instead of conceding on their shortcomings and being honest with Ghanaians, this Government has adopted political chicanery, denial and misinformation as a cardinal tool whilst the ordinary Ghanaian is made to bear the brunt of these avoidable power outages,” parts of the statement read.



The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has however explained that the recent blackouts are due to the improvement works from the old transmission lines to the substations and not what many have tagged as the return of dumsor.



Read John Abdulai Jinapor's statement below:







