Govt’s investment in TVET education to clamp down on youth unemployment – First Lady

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has assured the public of government’s commitment to enhancing Technical and Vocational Education and Training in Ghana.



She indicated that TVET is one way to equipping the Ghanaian youth with employable skills for the world of work.



Speaking at the launch of the TVET Expo at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, Mrs. Akufo-Addo explained that the increasing numbers of youth unemployment in the country is a major concern for the Nana Addo-led government.



The First Lady, who doubles as the Executive Director of the Rebecca Foundation scored the role of TVET in improving individual livelihoods and propelling national development.



She said the government will continue to invest more into the program to equip the youth with the necessary skills needed for employment.



“High unemployment rate especially among the youth is a major concern for all governments and our government is no exception. As the number of young people increases there is a need for government to devise strategies to create sustainable employment opportunities and TVET is the way to go.



“TVET has several effects on Labour market outcome which enables us to create professionals and increase participation in the world work,” she said.



According to her, “when the Ministry of Education and COTVET approached me to be the Principal TVET Ambassador, I didn’t hesitate at all. So I am indeed honoured to be the Principal TVET Ambassador.”



She also noted that proper investment in TVET education in Ghana will facilitate financial independence among the youth and reduce the country’s unemployment rate.



Touching on the digitisation of TVET education in Ghana, the Board Chairman of the Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Francis Awua-Kyereman stated that the digitisation of TVET is to enable applicants to be able to verify their registration and accreditation processes easier and faster.



“For the last few years, the Council has received 100s of applicantions requiring an efficient and robust system to ensure the smooth running of our processes.



“The digital system shall replace the paper-based registration accreditation processes that is designed to help applicants to do verification and documentation process.



“The system allows efficient and up to date data at any point in time and establish all communication channels including all parties involved.”



The TVET EXPO is aimed to throw more light on the reforms and achievements in technical education and to help change the negative perceptions on the sector.



It was on the theme: “Building a Robust TVET System to Transform Ghana”.





