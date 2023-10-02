Govt's failure to settle 33million arrears could lead to grading delays for BECE, WASSCE 2023 - Clement Apaak

Politics of Monday, 2 October 2023

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has cautioned the government regarding the potential consequences if the government fails to settle a GHC33 million arrear owed to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).



According to Dr. Apaak, if the outstanding arrears are not promptly paid, it could lead to significant delays in the grading process for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for the year 2023.



In a Twitter post on October 2, 2023, Dr. Apaak disclosed, "Gov't owes WAEC 33M for BECE and WASSCE 2022. According to deep throat sources, if gov't fails to pay the 33M arrears immediately, it could result in delays in grading BECE and WASSCE 2023 as WAEC will struggle to meet its obligations to those engaged to grade the papers."



The arrears owed to WAEC, which oversees these essential examinations, are vital for the smooth and timely grading of the BECE and WASSCE papers.



Any delays in the grading process could have far-reaching consequences, affecting students, educational institutions, and the overall education system.



