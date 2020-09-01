Politics of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Govt's delivery tracker now a Bible for political parties - Nana Fredua

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia recently outdoored a delivery tracker

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Fredua-Agyeman Ofori-Atta has likened the party's delivery tracker to a Bible.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, outdoored a website to make data on all of the Akufo-Addo government’s infrastructure projects easily accessible to Ghanaians.



The website, www.deliverytracker.gov.gh, has been populated with data sourced from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), and provides information on the status of agriculture, airport, sports, industry, housing, roads, digital infrastructure and all other development projects by the government.



The Vice President unveiled the website in Accra on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 during a virtual Townhall meeting showcasing the NPP's infrastructure record.



“The infrastructure data can be obtained by sector (education, health, etc.) by region or by district. As the name implies, 'delivery tracker' is a portal where you can track the status of delivery of government promises and also infrastructure projects. It will enhance transparency and accountability in our governance. It will also enable government to monitor all infrastructure projects to ensure that uncompleted projects are prioritized in the process of capital budgeting.



“The portal will be regularly updated. As far as we know, Ghana is the only country in Africa that has implemented this publicly accessible delivery tracker for its infrastructure projects," Dr Bawumia said.



According to Nana Fredua, since the delivery tracker came into effect, all political parties have religiously been utilizing the opportunity to get informed about the performance of the Akufo-Addo administration.



To him, the President is not just Ghana's deliverer but also the author of the new Bible for Ghana, stressing the governing NPP has set the pace for the opposition parties.



"The delivery tracker has turned into a bible for the NPP, NDC, CPP, PPP; it's become a bible for all the political parties. It's become a bible for the media and every person who is interested in the growth of Ghana. So, we thank the author of the bible, Nana Akufo-Addo and ask God's blessings upon him," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".



He touted the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government since its inception in 2017 and called on Ghanaians to give President Akufo-Addo a second term to continue his good works.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.