Govt providing bereaved families with psychological support - Gender Minister

General News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has commiserated with the families and people of Apam on the drowning of some children a few weeks ago.



She said that it is an unfortunate happening that is regrettable but she is hopeful that with the help of some psychologists, they should be able to help them deal with the situation.



She made this known during a follow-up meeting at Apam as well as an engagement of the Gomoa West District Assembly with the Ghana Psychological Association/Mental Health Authority.



The meeting was also towards the intervention for the survivors and families of the Apam.



"We know how hard it is for the affected parents and families in particular and so our team of psychologists will stay behind and provide the necessary psychological support to the affect families," Sarah Adwoa Safo said.



The Member of Parliament for the Done-Kwabenya constituency also encouraged the families with scriptures from the Bible, urging them to stay strong.