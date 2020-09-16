General News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Govt presents certificates of recognition to 3 1D1F factories

Madam Gifty Ohene Konadu presenting a certificate to a represnetative of one of the 1D1F companies

The government of Ghana through the One District One Factory Secretariat has presented certificates of recognition to three companies under the Akufo-Addo-led government’s flagship industrialization programme.



Speaking at the presentation held at the 1D1F Secretariat in Accra on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, the National Coordinator of 1D1F, Gifty Ohene Konadu, whiles appreciating the three companies assured that all companies under the 1D1F project within the course of time will also receive a certificate of recognition from the president of the republic.



“The purpose of this gathering is to present certificates from his Excellency the President to 1D1F projects. We are starting with three companies namely: Casa De Ropa Ghana, Petersfield and Ray Group Limited, and Ekumfi Fruits and Juices. These are the three that we are starting with. But all the others will receive certificates of recognition from his excellency the president,” she stated.



Madam Ohene Konadu commended factories and promoters under the 1D1F project for believing in the president’s dream of pursuing a national industrialisation venture.



“On behalf of his excellency the president, I want to commend these three companies and all 1D1F projects and promoters for believing in His Excellency's dream and defying all odds to make this dream a success. On behalf of his excellency the president, I say 'ayekoo' to these three companies and other 1D1F projects and promoters who will receive their certificates very soon,”



She also assured 1D1F companies and promoters of the continues support of the government, stating “I want to assure you as a secretariat and as stakeholders will continue to support you in all your endeavours, to be sure that you achieve greater heights. So that together we all can achieve a Ghana beyond aid.” She said.



The One District One Factory Secretariat on the assumption of the Akufo-Addo government was instituted to facilitate the setting up of factories across the various districts in the country in order to put Ghana on the path of industrialization and self-reliance.



So far, the secretariat has overseen the establishment and operationalization of several factories across the nation with others also under construction.

