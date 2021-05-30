Govt not covering up Ahmed Suale killers; they will be caught, tried and punished – Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed regret that the murder case of Tiger Eye PI journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale has still not been solved.



Mr Hussein-Suale was shot dead on January 16, 2019 at his Madina residence in Accra, a moment that is often cited as the foremost attack on press freedom under the Akufo-Addo-led government.



No one has been picked up yet in investigations by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.



But speaking at a special congregation held in his honour by the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Saturday, May 29, President Akufo-Addo said the police are committed to finding the perpetrators of the crime and they “will be caught, tried and punished”.



He stressed that the death of the investigative journalist was not at the instance of government as has been made to look.



“It remains a matter of great regret to me that the murder of Ahmed Suale has still not been resolved but believe me this is not for want of commitment on the part of the police,” he stated.



“I could not have made it any clearer that the government has no interest in covering up whatever or whoever might be involved. There is no indication that his death was at the instance of government.



“In the end, his murderer will be caught, tried and punished,” he assured.



President Akufo-Addo also expressed worry about the perception that he is superintending over a culture of silence in the country.



“For me personally, I find it ironic that the presidency of a man who has been and continues to be daily the most vilified political figure of his generation can be accused of presiding over a culture of silence.”