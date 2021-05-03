Govt may open cinemas if coronavirus numbers stay down – Gabby hints

General News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: My News GH

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has expressed worry over the closure of cinemas as a result of the deadly COVID-19.



There has been growing concern among movie enthusiast and investors in the film industry over the closure of the cinemas in Ghana considering the fact that several other things have returned to normalcy.



The concerns expressed points to the fact that peoples investments are going waste and the movie industry is also dying and needs to be resuscitated.



But Gabby Asare Octchere-Darkowho is close to the government has called for calm and has asked that Ghanaians through their acts work towards ensuring that the COVID-19 numbers keep falling so that a decision can be taken on the opening of cinemas.



His view expressed on Twitter read “The horror of lockdown to the cinema industry worldwide has been real. Here a cinema in London hoping to open soon. Let’s continue to keep the covid-19 numbers down in Ghana & hope the next easing of restrictions will benefit our cinemas. They’re among the worst hit by the virus”.



