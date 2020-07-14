General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Govt lied on claims PPEs were supplied all schools – GNAT

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has said government lied when it said personal protective equipment (PPEs) were supplied to the various senior high schools before reopening in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.



President of GNAT Ms Phillapa Larsen told Alfred Ocansey on Sunrise on 3FM Tuesday, July 14 that some schools were not provided with the PPEs before they reopened.



The schools had to rely on the parents to supply their wards with nose masks way before the government started supplying the others.



“They said without the PPEs the doors of the schools were not going to be opened. Unfortunately, the school reopened without PPEs but the schools managed. They have done a few things especially with the Veronica buckets, the soaps and the rest. The parents also did well by providing some nose masks.



“That is what the schools managed until government supplied the PPEs to the schools.



“Are we saying that one mask per student that is the end to this problem? Then it means as a country we lied, as a country we have not been honest because people in positions have mentioned that all the PPEs have been supplied,” she said.



She further suggested to the government to conduct mass testing for all students and staff in the senior high schools (SHSs) that have recorded cases of the Coronavirus.



Ms Larsen said it will be better for all the other students and staff in the affected schools to know their status in order not to spread the virus.

