Sunday, 18 October 2020

Govt has taken a cabinet decision to plot evil against Mahama - Clement Apaak alleges

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has taken Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to the cleaners for suggesting that the NDC was plotting to fabricate and spread fake news amongst the general public in the run-up to the general polls.



He claims the NPP has rather orchestrated plans to pay disgruntled members of the NDC to peddle lies about candidate John Dramani Mahama.



He says the party has already gone for meetings to plot this agenda and have it executed.



Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah had said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) going into the 2020 general election will fabricate and spread fake news amongst the general public.



Speaking on hard facts with Akosua Manu, the Minister said “Ghanaians should be aware that in the next six weeks to come the opposition NDC is going to Fabricate tapes, audios, and videos just like they did in 2018. We are just pleading with Ghanaians to be vigilant; we should focus on the good works of government and vote for Nana Addo. Just like they did with the alleged money laundering in the UK.”



But reacting to this, the legislator slammed the minister saying his claims are false.



He noted the NPP has taken this approach to tag candidate Mahama as a man who lacks credibility for their political mischief.



He further alleges the government has instructed the police hierarchy to conduct a massive shake-up in the top positions as part of efforts to execute their plans.



He said: “Can you imagine this? The NPP is rather busy plotting and fabricating. We also have intelligence that at their CABINET COMMITTEE ON ELECTION 2020 meeting held on Oct. 1, 2020, matters discussed included further” politically motivated” shake-ups in the police service; pay “disgruntled” NDC members to champion lies against John Dramani Mahama; and agreed to fabricate and circulate audios mimicking conversations between national executives of the NDC and members of JM’s campaign team for mischievous purposes. This your trick of pre-emptively accusing your opponents of what you are doing or plotting to do is now old.”

