General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Govt has not invited any IT experts from Israel - Oppong Nkrumah rubbishes report

play videoKojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Information Minister

Minister for Information and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase-Ayerebi, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has denied reports that the government has sneaked into the country IT experts from Israel for the 2020 general elections.



According to him, the government has not done any such thing and can't even overburden itself with activities of the Electoral Commission.



He said elections are won at the polling stations so they preparing themselves to be heavily represented at the polling station level to fairly guard and ensure fairness during the elections.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he could not fathom why someone would even think of such a thing when they know very well that winning elections begin at the polling station.



"What is the Israeli IT expert coming to do in collation of results?" he asked.



"Elections are held at the polling station so we do our campaign at the polling station . . . " he stated.



Daily Post report



Daily Post newspaper has reported that the ruling New Patriotic Party in a bid to win the 2020 general elections has sneaked in 14 Israeli IT Experts to help with the party’s agenda of winning the elections.



The Newspaper narrates that the 14 persons arrived in the country on August 24, 2020, aboard a private plane and lodged at Oak Plaza Hotel along the Spintex Road on their arrival.



According to the paper, the Israeli IT Experts have been brought into the country and tasked to undertake activities with their skill, expertise, and experience that will lead to President Akufo-Addo being declared the winner of the December 7, 2020 election.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.