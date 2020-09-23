Health News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Govt has cheated you far too long but resume work - Kwesi Pratt pleads with striking Nurses

play videoEditor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has called on the striking health workers in the country to resume work in order to save lives.



The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) consisting of all public sector nurses, midwives, Physician Assistants (PAs), and Anesthetists (CRAs) have embarked on strike, therefore seeking better conditions of services from the Akufo-Addo government.



The nurses and midwives have refused to return to work until their grievances are resolved but Kwesi Pratt is pleading with them to consider the innocent Ghanaian who may become a casualty due to the strike.



"If His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo falls sick today and we have to take him for medical treatment for even a month, we will do it. If we have to charter an ambulance jet to fly him outside, we will take him. The people who will suffer are the poor people," he said.



Making his submissions on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Mr Pratt empathized with the health workers in the country saying, "I admit that you're being cheated and in fact, it's not only you who feel cheated but a lot of Ghanaians as well...So, we are all cheated and should we all decided to take an action, we shouldn't think about ourselves only but have a plan that will help ease all of us. My dear nurses, you have a good case. You have been cheated for too long but we plead with you to resume work so that the innocent pregnant woman won't lose her life".



Meanwhile, the National Labour Commission (NLC) has secured an interim injunction to restrain the nurses and midwives from the strike.



The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has also asked them to back down on the strike and return to the negotiation table.





