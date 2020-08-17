General News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Govt enhanced measures to combat coronavirus working - Akufo-Addo

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Meansures outlined by the government to curtail the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic in the country are achieving results, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.



Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians on Sunday, August 16, 2020, that currently, there are no active cases in the North East, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West regions.



“As of Saturday the active cases stand at 1,847. This is a clear indication that government policies are working. Currently, there are no recorded Covid-19 cases in the North East Savannah, Upper East, and Upper West Regions and I charge the residents to do everything possible to maintain that situation," he said.



He added that, “Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, and Western continue to be the regions with the highest number of active cases. Thus far, a total of 40,567 persons have recovered from the virus."



Akufo-Addo said, this means our recovery rate has improved from 89.5% to 95.1% in three weeks. Our death rate continues, mercifully, to be low at .5%



“Happily, there are no backlog of tests at any of our testing centres meaning the situation al report are up to date, Indeed test results that used to take weeks are now available within 48 hours,” he ended.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.