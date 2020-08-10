Politics of Monday, 10 August 2020

Govt deliberately collapsing businesses – NDC

Sammy Gyamfi, Communication officer for the National Democratic Congress

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the government of deliberately collapsing some Ghanaian businesses.



Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC, said at a press conference in Accra on Monday, August 10, that the situation has led to several citizens calling for a change of government this year.

Mr Gyamfi accused the government of engaging in nepotism, corruption, wanton dissipation of state resources and thievery.



He further mentioned that the NDC has positioned itself well to wrestle power from the governing party.



“All across the country today there is a palpable wind of change blowing because Ghanaians are crying for rescuing, Ghanaians are yearning for the return of John Dramani Mahama to continue his good works,” Sammy Gyamfi said.



He added: “ Ghanaians are tired of the failed promises of this government, Ghanaians are tired of the hardship we are witnessing under this government, Ghanaians are tired of the deliberate collapse of businesses and jobs under this government, Ghanaians are tired with the unprecedented levels of corruption and nepotism we have witnessed in the last three and half years, Ghanaians are tired with the alarming levels of unemployment and the decline of all sectors of the economy president Akufo-Addo has supervised in the last three and half years.



“They are clamouring for leaders who are sensitive to their plight, leaders who have the right solutions for the challenges confronting them.”

