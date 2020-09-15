General News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Govt cuts sod for construction of new TVET Workshop Centre at Kukurantumi

Gifty Twum-Ampofo breaking the grounds for the construction of a new TVET Workshop Centre

Government has cut the sod for the construction of a new Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Workshop Centre at the St. Paul's Technical High School at Akyem-Kukurantumi in the East Akim District of the Eastern Region



At the groundbreaking ceremony, the Deputy Minister for Education in- charge TVET, Hon. Gifty Twum-Ampofo, hinted that the Akufo-Addo led government will also begin the construction of new TVET Workshop Centres across the 6 new regions in the country.



Ms. Twum Ampofo who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abuakwa North Constituency said the contractor, Avic International, a Chinese firm, is tasked to complete and handover the fully furnished Workshop Centre in a spate of 18 months.



She explained that the project was scheduled to start in June this year but delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



She noted that with the six new regions set to get befitting TVET centres, the other three will take place in the Eastern and Central to complement Phase One, adding that, Technical and Vocational Education and Training is the priority of the government of Nana Akufo-Addo.



Mrs Gifty Twum speaking further pointed out that the government has invested much in TVET which is about $1billion.



The Deputy Education Minister disclosed that her sector has funded for 32 states of the art TVET centres which can be compared to that of Japan, Singapore and other top countries.

