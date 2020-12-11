General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Govt congratulates media for 2020 election coverage

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Government has congratulated the media for its excellent coverage of the 2020 general elections.



Addressing Thursday’s Press Briefing in Accra, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the information dissemination role the media played before, during and after the elections is indispensable and helps in the proper functioning of the Ghanaian democracy.



“The Government of Ghanaian wishes to congratulate the Ghanaian media for its role in the coverage of the 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential elections. Government is particularly enthused with the level of professionalism with which the Ghanaian media covered activities before, during and after the 2020 general elections,” he said.



He also commended the media for playing an instrumental role in assisting with voter education, civic rights, election-day developments as well as reporting on and collation of results.



President Akufo-Addo secured a second term obtaining 51.6% of votes compared to 47.4% won by his opponent predecessor John Dramani Mahama in what was generally a free and fair election.



However, assessing the coverage of the elections for the first time after the elections, Mr Nkrumah was full of praise for the media stating that by and large, the media was on top of its game reporting on issues from every corner of the country.



While applauding the media for their contributions, the Minister urged them to uphold the excellence they used in covering the 2020 elections.





