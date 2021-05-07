Govt communicators reporting, blocking #FixTheCountry hashtag - Activists

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Two conveners of the #FixTheCountry campaign are accusing government communicators of reporting and blocking the viral hashtag around which their campaign revolves.



The conveners have however vowed to continue their online protest demanding accountability from the government.



Joshua Boye Doe, known on social media as Kalyjay, a journalism school graduate and social media influencer posted about the hashtag being reported on Thursday, May 6. “So, you guys finally see they are reporting the hashtags right?? Over 800,000 tweets..,” he tweeted.



His claims were corroborated today May 7 by a fellow convener who goes by the name McJordan who said it was sad that officials were engaging in such actions which he added could not deter them.



“It’s sad to see government communicators reporting and blocking our hashtags. No matter the amount of time they do that, we shall bounce back harder. Everyone continue to tweet with #FixTheCountryGhana #FixTheCountry #FixGhanaNow,” McJordan posted.



Meanwhile, despite a court injunction on a planned May 9 protest, some members of the movement are insisting that the mass action will take place.



As at today, different variants of protest hashtags are also trending, among others #NameAndShame #FixGhanaNow and #FixingTheCountryGhana.





A Twitter user, Jibril Salifu, however attempts an explanation as to why the activists are wrong. "This is NOT true. It's just Twitter trends algorithm doing its job of surfacing new topics over old ones. Trends are based on increasing frequency."If not topics wouldn't change. E.g. tweets about Mourinho could be 1 million every day, but because new topics are increasing in frequency on each new day, though there are only a few thousand tweets about them, those new topics would trend above "Mourinho" because it's an older topic."So the best way to keep up the momentum is to go with a new hashtag alongside the old one. Reason for the new ones," he tweeted.