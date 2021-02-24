Regional News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: GNA

Govt committed to completing Tanoso-Abuakwa road - Kwadaso MP

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso speaking to contractors on the project

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso says the government is committed to ensuring the successful completion of the Sofoline-Abuakwa road to ease the perennial traffic congestion on that stretch.



He has therefore asked the people in the area to have faith in the government and support it to ensure speedy completion of the road and other road networks within the Kwadaso constituency.



Dr Nyarko stated this when he led a team of engineers and officials from the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly to inspect some on-going road projects in the area.



Among the roads inspected were the Asuoyeboa-Tanoso-Abuakwa dual carriage road, which is part of the Sofoline-Abuakwa road, and the Asuoyeboa town roads.



Dr Nyarko, speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the inspection expressed satisfaction at the progress and quality of work done by the contractors so far.



He said the roads, when completed, would ease the stress of drivers and passengers in the area passing through every day in commuting from and to the area.



The MP said the massive road construction currently going on across the country was a clear manifestation of President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to improve road infrastructure and transportation systems in the country.



Dr Nyarko praised the media for being an indispensable ally of development and urged all Ghanaians to have faith in the government as it went about to redeem its promises.



He also appealed to the drivers and constituents to exercise patience and rally behind the Municipal assembly to develop the constituency.



Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, Municipal Chief Executive, expressed satisfaction and commended the contractors for the good work done so far.



He said the completion of the roads within the Municipality would enhance economic development and make it one of the beautiful municipalities within the Ashanti region.



Mr Agyenim Boateng noted that quality roads were critical in connecting cities, facilitating trades, and also attracting and retaining investments.