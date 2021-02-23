General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Govt building 125,000 household toilets but I will be happy if we can build 1 million - Cecilia Dapaah

Minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, has indicated that the government is currently building 125,000 household toilets across the country.



She said that while this is a great and bold step, it is her wish that the numbers reach 1 million household toilets, to cover even more communities and places in the country.



"On the matter of open defecation, what we are doing is the building of 125,000 household toilets across the length and breadth of this country and we have 5,498 communities that have been declared open defecation free. This is being addressed but I will be very happy if we can build about 1 million household toilets and we have various types of toilets for various types of settlements and this is what we've carried out to do," she explained.



Meanwhile, she explained that the ministry's analysis in rural communities have shown that most of their waste is organic and as such, they are maximizing that to save the environment.



"We have done our analysis and know that almost 85% of waste is organic and that can be put in these cells to mature and disintegrate and they can form compost when they take out those that cannot disintegrate naturally," she said.



The nominee is before Parliaments Appointments Committee on her re-nomination to the ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



