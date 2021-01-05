General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Govt briefs media on Akufo-Addo’s inauguration

Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide

Government has detailed plans for the swearing-in of President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 7, 2021. The ceremony which will be held in the precinct of Parliament is expected to be attended by a number of heads of states and dignitaries, particularly from the West African Sub Region and across the continent.



Addressing journalists at the briefing, Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide assured that the necessary measures are in place to ensure a successful inauguration ceremony. Part of the measures put in place he said is the deployment of security personnel working in tandem with the inauguration committee.



This he explained is to ensure the protection of lives and properties and general maintenance of law and order during and after the ceremony.



Outlining the safety protocols in place for the event, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Chairperson for the Inauguration Sub-Committee, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway emphasized the need to strictly adhere to the preventive protocols of the coronavirus pandemic. She said this informs the government’s decision to stick to the 72-hour Polymerize Chain Reaction (PCR) Test for all visiting delegations and dignitaries.



“As part of the protocol guidelines drawn up for the ceremony, visiting delegations will be required to provide a negative 72 hour PCR Test before they are admitted into the country. In addition, participants attending the ceremony will be required to keep their face masks on at all times. Indeed the need to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols informed the number of persons who are accredited to participate in the ceremony.”



She disclosed that among the visiting dignitaries are 12 Heads of States from Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea, Chad, Liberia, Togo, Guinea Bissau, Benin, and Niger.



Director of operations at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Dr Samuel Sasu Mensah elaborated on major roads to be blocked as part of an effort to control traffic situation ahead of the ceremony. He said this is meant to ease the movement of diplomats who will be attending the inauguration ceremony.



Touching on the roads that will be blocked temporarily to traffic, Dr Mensah listed the Osu cemetery traffic light road on the Lokko Street, Castle road from the AU Circle to Osu cemetery traffic light, Cross route heading towards the Starlets 95 street, the Independence Arc road near the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium and Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue on the Haile Selassie street. He also said there will be a partial block of the Opeibea to 37 Military Hospital and the Ako Adjei interchange on the Liberation Road.



He admonished motorists and the general public to adhere to traffic regulations and encouraged them to use alternative routes as a means of getting to the destination.





