Govt begins Stakeholder consultations on ‘Okada’ legalisation – Transport Minister reveals

Former President John Mahama believes Okada business has reduced unemployment

Transport Minister, Kweku Ofori Asiamah, says the NPP government has begun stakeholder consultations to decide on whether to review the law banning the commercial use of motorcycles or implement it.



“We as a government know that this is a matter that we need to take our time to confront the people, come out with their views and that, will determine the law that should be put in place,” Mr Asiamah stated.



He said laws are meant to be changed when needed depending on the times adding that if amending the law will be a better option, government will not hesitate to do so.



This comes after John Dramani Mahama in August promised his government will legalise the commercial operation of motorbikes popularly known as Okada if voted into power in 2021.



According to him, the Okada business has become a means of sustenance for young people who are unemployed.



His comments generated mixed reactions from Ghanaians with one section throwing their support behind it while another called for the implementation of the law banning the okada operation.



Senior Vice-President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, added his voice to the section of the public that is advocating for the legalisation of the commercial use of motorbikes.



Despite the foregoing debate, Kweku Asiamah said government’s decision to have a stakeholder consultation has nothing to do with the NDC.



He stated that government had started a conversation on reviewing the law in 2019.



“We are governing the nation so our activities are different from someone who is on a campaign trail. We are supposed to government this country to the best of our ability, and what will be in the interest of this country.”



Mr Asiamah stated that the stakeholders views after the consultations will influence the decision government takes.





