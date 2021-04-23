Govt bans prospecting in all forest reserves

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has directed the suspension of all reconnaissance and prospecting in forest reserves in Ghana “until further notice”.



This directive affects persons or companies with or without a license.



The Minister has also further directed the Minerals Commission not to accept, process or recommend the grant, including renewal or extension, of any reconnaissance and prospecting licenses in forest reserves.



“For the avoidance of doubt, except as directed by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in writing, all activities and operations in respect of any reconnaissance and/or prospecting licenses in Forest Reserves are hereby suspended until further notice,” Mr Jinapor stated in a public notice on Thursday, April 22.



This follows the two-day National Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining held in Accra.



A communique issued after the Dialogue charged government to take steps to put in place systems that would rigidly apply the laws as spelt out under Act 995.



The Minister has given persons and companies engaged in reconnaissance and prospecting in forest reserves seven days to cease operations and evacuate their equipment accordingly.