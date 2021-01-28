General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Govt applauds media over coverage of Rawlings’s funeral

Government has commended the media for coverage of the funeral [File photo]

The government has commended the general public and the media for their conduct during the final funeral rites for former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who spoke at a press briefing today stressed that the government noted the public’s compliance with necessary coronavirus protocols during the event resulting in the limited numbers of people at the Black Star Square.



“Government also commends the media for your cooperation, your professionalism, and your in-depth coverage during the activities. No doubt, your extensive coverage, and analysis contributed to the public’s ability to comply and still follow everything,” he added.



Representatives of the Ghana Education Service, the Ghana Police Service, and Ghana Health Service were also present at the briefing to give updates on coronavirus control measures as relates to their areas.



Ghana continues to grapple with rising cases of the virus as government warns of increased restrictions if the trajectory continues. The Information Minister-designate has hinted that a lockdown could be imposed if need be.



As of January 27, a total of 616 new cases brought the caseload to 62,751. Active cases also hit 3,813. Greater Accra Region with 36,205 accounts for over 50% of all cases. Ashanti, Western, Eastern, and Central regions are the only other regions with over 2,000 total cases.







