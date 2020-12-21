General News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Government will ensure Coronavirus vaccines deployed in the country are safe and effective – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that government will ensure that the coronavirus vaccines procured into the country are effective and safe for use.



Earlier this week, some countries including the United States, approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for the treatment of coronavirus patients.



However, speaking in his 20th address to the nation on steps government is taking to fight the coronavirus pandemic, President Akufo-Addo stated that he was aware of the anxiety surrounding the nation’s procurement of the Coronavirus vaccines.



According to him, the relevant health institutions are working around the clock to ensure that some of the vaccines are deployed to Ghana on time, saying that a team of experts from relevant institutions and agencies has been set up to work on the procurement process.



“Ghana, I assure you, is not going to be left behind in having access to the vaccine. I’m aware of the anxiety related to the safety and efficacy of the newly developed vaccines,” President Akufo-Addo said.



Adding, “Government will ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines to be deployed in the country are effective and are safe. To this end, I have put up a team of experts from the relevant institutions and agencies who are working assiduously towards the procurement and deployment of the vaccine in Ghana. The briefings held by the Ministry of Information will keep you updated on this matter.”



Ghana’s current active coronavirus cases stand at 946 as at 14 December 2020.

