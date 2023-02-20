Government will ensure Christian Atsu gets befitting burial - Bawumia

General News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Christian Atsu will get a befitting burial, Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia disclosed on February 19, 2023 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



The former Black Stars winger was trapped in the February 6, 2023 earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria.



After a 12-day search, his remains were found under the rubble on February 18, before it was transported to Ghana, arriving on Sunday from Istanbul.



At the brief ceremony to receive his remains, Bawumia reiterated his condolences to the family and stressed that Atsu was a worthy son of Ghana who will be given a befitting burial.



“It is a very sad day that we are here to receive the remains of our brother, Christian Atsu. The earthquake that struck Turkey was devastating, and we prayed every day that passed for our brother to be found but when he was found, he was no more,” he said.



“He was much loved and we will surely miss him. It is a very painful loss, and we pray that the soul of our brother rests in the bosom of our maker,” he added.



“We extend our sincere condolences to the entire family for their loss and I would like to say that the State will be fully involved with the family in providing him a befitting burial,” Bawumia declared.



SARA