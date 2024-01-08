Government urged to manage Ghana’s resources judiciously

Regional News of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: GNA

Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan, the President of the Gwira Traditional Council, has called on the Government to ensure prudent management and equitable distribution of state resources to better the lives of the people.



He said the country was endowed with vast resources, which needed to be managed judiciously to ensure the citizens reaped the maximum socio-economic benefits.

Awulae Tu-Agyan, also the Acting President of the Western Regional House of



Chiefs said this in an interview with journalists after a swearing-in ceremony of a new Chief of Gwira-Aiyinasie at Bamiango in the Nzema-East Municipality of the Western Region.



“With all the resources at Ghana's disposal, the citizenry is plagued with economic hardships and low standards of living, so our leaders must always think about the future of the country so that posterity will judge them well,” he said.



Awulae Tu-Agyan advised the youth, being the future leaders, not to resort to illegal mining activities, popularly known as ‘galamsey’, for their livelihood.

“Let me remind the youth that people have been in this galamsey business for centuries but are still where they are because it is not something that can sustain you in the long term.”



He indicated that the effects of galamsey were dire with the outbreak of diseases and environmental degradation.



He, therefore, advised them to venture into agricultural production for their survival and to create wealth for themselves and their families.