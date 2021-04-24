Government urged to focus on schools that will create employment

General News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Wood Carver, Kwesi Akuffo has implied that the government of Ghana should give technical schools some attention because such schools will reduce unemployment drastically.



Speaking with DJ Nyaami on the subject, he insisted that most of the youth complain about jobs because most of them prefer white-collar jobs. However, such jobs are difficult to secure.



"Look at what Safo Kantanka is doing, if he had government's support, we wouldn't import cars. The government should focus on technical schools; metal works, building and construction etc. Also the agric schools, those will fetch money for the youth.



Mr Akuffo added that ”if the youth continues to study programs like dondology, sociology, etc, they will always come out and cry about jobs.”



According to Mr Akuffo, most politicians are manipulative, especially when you are poor and need their help. He stated that once they realise that the individual depends on them, they begin to manipulate them.



Kindly watch the full interview below:



