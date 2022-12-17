Government urged to come clean on reasons behind recent economic performance

General News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

The former Minister of Finance, Seth Terkper, has told the government to state the reasons behind the recent improvement being seen in Ghana’s economy.



According to him, the government must tell Ghanaians the real reasons why the economy appears to be recovering now so that they can make decisions that will not affect them in the near future.



According to him, the government has been blaming the economic hardships in the country on external factors but is quick to take the credit now that things seem to be getting better, 3news.com reports.



“The signs are looking good but let us support it with fact … When it so going bad it is (a) global situation but when it is going well it is the government,” Terkper is quoted to have told journalists at the Accra Sports Stadium where the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is having its delegates conference on Saturday, December 17, 2022.



The country’s currency, the Ghana cedi, has, over the past few weeks, been gaining value against Ghana’s major trading currencies including the US dollar.



Per data from the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the cedi, as of Thursday, December 15, was buying at GH¢ 7.9975 to a dollar and selling at GH¢ 8.0056 to a dollar.



Also, the prices of petroleum products have been dropping which has led to public transport operators announcing an over 15 percent reduction in transportation fares.



