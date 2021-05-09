Government urged to close down churches for coronavirus non-adherence

General News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: GNA

Government has been urged to close down churches, which are not adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Apostle Kadmiel E.H. Agbelanyo, the Leader and Founder of the Seventh Day Theocracy Congregation of Homedakrom in the Eastern Region, said most churches were not complying with the directives to provide handwashing stations, enforce the wearing of nose masks, and use of hand sanitisers, thereby making the covid-19 fight difficult.



Apostle Agbelenyo made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the celebration of the Church’s Feast of Pentecost at Otiakrom near Aburi in the Akuapem South District.



He said COVID-19 was real and that church leaders must educate their members to take safety measures seriously to curb its spread and minimise the fatalities.



Apostle Agbelenyo prayed for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, parliamentarians and ministers to be blessed with God’s wisdom to steer the affairs of the nation for peace and prosperity.



