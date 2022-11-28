Government to spend GHC80m on National Cathedral, extra GHC247.5m by 2026

General News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Government is set to spend some 80 million Ghana cedis on the ongoing national cathedral project in 2023.



This is according to the budget statement and Economic policy of the government for 2023 laid before parliament by the finance minister last Thursday.



Government’s expenditure projection for the years 2024, 2025 and 2026 also reveals that an additional 64 million, 75.5 million and 108 million Ghana cedis totaling 247.5 million Ghana cedis would be spent on the construction of the cathedral between 2024 and 2026.



This is despite earlier assurances by finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta that the cathedral would be ready and commissioned on the 6th of March, 2024.



Documents submitted to parliament’s ad-hoc committee on the vote of censure against finance minister by the finance ministry last week, revealed that government has so far spent some 339m cedis by way of contribution towards the construction of the national cathedral, an additional 113 million cedis for consultancy works of same.



The figures and projections from the 2023 budget, therefore, disclose that government is expected to spend in total some 779 million Ghana cedis by end of 2026 on the national cathedral.