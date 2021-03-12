General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Government to roll out National Standard Assessment programme for 4th graders

Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum

The government is set to roll out a National Standard Assessment programme this year to assess 4th graders across the country, following the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The assessment will take the form of BECE but only in the areas of English and Mathematics.



The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum who disclosed this said the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the Learning Poverty rate and authorities need to strategically deal with the situation, hence the introduction of the assessment programme.



"This year we are starting a national standard assessment. It's a national exams like BECE for all 4th graders across the country. Every 4th grader in Ghana will take a BECE-like exams but in just English and Mathematics and that will give us the critical data to see where our students are and how we pick up the pieces and truly get them to recover", Dr Adutwum announced.