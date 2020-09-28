General News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Government to publish names of ‘big men’ financing Western Togoland rebels

File photo

Security Agencies have identified financiers of the secessionist group in the Volta Region and will publish them in the coming days, this is according to the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



He made this known when he addressed the press Sunday covered by MyNewsGh.com on the development in the Volta region that took the country by surprise.



According to him, publishing the names of financiers of the secessionist group in the Volta region will help prevent further attacks from the group.



Contrary to claims that Ghanaian Intelligence Agencies failed, the Minister was of the view that their smartness led to a quick response and prevention of further attacks on some vital state properties planned by the group.



on the wee hours of Friday, September 27, some armed men reportedly attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.



They forcibly took over both stations simultaneously, overpowered the police officers on duty, broke into the armoury, and made away with all the weapons.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.