Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government to launch free WiFi for SHS in October

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has disclosed that government’s plan to provide free WiFi for all Senior High Schools (SHSs) will be rolled out next month.



She explained that the initiative is part of government’s strategy to bridge the gap created in the world of Information Communication Technology (ICT).



Speaking at the 10th edition of the National Girls in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) day celebration held at the Oti Region Monday, the Communications Minister announced that “As the pandemic broke out, we have seen that the most important aspect of our lives is in ICT. The challenge, however, is the existence of some huge skills gap which we have to check and work on as soon as possible. Government will be launching the free WiFi for senior high schools from next month even though the schools are on break”.



She indicated that there would be an improved rural telephony project to make networks accessible to all persons living in under-developed areas in the country.



It would be recalled that Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the party’s manifesto launch in August stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when retained in the December polls, will provide Senior High and tertiary schools with free WiFi.



He said this was to boost learning among students and broaden the scope of Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) education and research.



Dr Bawumia said "The process has started and a contract has already been awarded. ECG is also levelling its fibre network across the country".

