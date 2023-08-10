Government to implement operation ‘catch and share’ to fight cocoa smuggling

General News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong has revealed plans by the government of Ghana to implement drastic measures in curbing the smuggling of cocoa beans to neighbouring countries.



According to the minister, the measures which form part of the upgraded Planting for Food and Jobs policy include a decision to have all seized smuggled cocoa beans shared equally between the state and whistleblowers.



“If anyone feels they still need to smuggle to Cote D’Ivoire we are going to launch an operation called 'Catch and Share.' With that, when we arrest the cocoa, anyone who will play a role in the arrest will receive a 50% share. We will share it with you 50/50. Not just the police or immigration officers, every single Ghanaian who will aid in the arrest of smuggled goods."



The minister said government as part of the measures has also ensured a significant increase in cocoa prices on the local market as another disincentive to smugglers.



As one of the two leading cocoa producers in the world, Ghana has over the years faced challenges in cocoa foreign exchange as compared to output due to smuggling.



The situation has largely been attributed to the low price on the local market as compared to neighbouring countries.



