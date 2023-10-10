Government to hold seminar on misinformation and disinformation ahead of 2024 elections

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

The government of Ghana, in collaboration with international organizations and various ministries, is set to host a seminar aimed at addressing the critical issue of disinformation and misinformation and its potential impact on electoral integrity, peace, and security in Ghana.



The event, scheduled for October 19, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), will gather experts and stakeholders to discuss strategies to combat this growing challenge.



The seminar, themed "Impact of Disinformation on Electoral Integrity, Peace, and Security in Africa," is a joint effort involving the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), the Ministry of Information, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Security Ministry, and the Cyber Security Authority.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister in charge of Information, emphasised the need for such an event in today's media landscape.



He noted that Ghana's media environment has evolved significantly since the country transitioned to democracy in 1993.



However, he noted a growing concern regarding misinformation and disinformation within this expansive media landscape.



“But it is in the midst of this robust and dynamic media environment that we are realising misinformation and disinformation are growing. Recently, in the COVID-19 era, it was discovered in a survey by the University of Ghana, that about a third of media practitioners admitted to sharing information online that had not been verified, the risk is growing. And that is the why as we prepare for the 2024 elections, it's important to pause and reflect on the impact of misinformation and disinformation on elections, peace, and security,” he said.



The seminar seeks to engage participants in thoughtful discussions, share insights, and explore effective strategies to mitigate the adverse effects of disinformation in the electoral process.



