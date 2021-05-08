Government to construct Asante-Mampong storm drains

Regional News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: GNA

Plans are underway to construct storm drains in the Asante-Mampong Township. The three main areas to be targeted are the Mampong Zongo East and West as well as the Taadie Lake.



Mr Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, Member of Parliament for Asante-Mampong, who made this known, said the 2021 budget statement had already captured the construction of the drains in the township.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after inspecting the Taadie Lake, he said the construction and expansion of the drainage systems would help reduce flooding during rainstorms in the town.



The dredging of the Taadie Lake would also help not only to beautify it but also restore it to its historical and spiritual significance while positioning it as a tourist attraction site.



Mr Sarpong said the Lake with its multitude of fish was once a place of relaxation and spiritual renewal for many people in the olden days.



It was therefore important to dredge the Lake and other storm drains in the town to reduce flooding during rains.



