Government taking steps to abolish 20% tax on menstrual products

Health News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Florence Ayisi Quartey, Director of the Department of Children’s Affairs at the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, has assured the public that her organization will work with relevant stakeholders to eliminate the 20% tax on sanitary products.



This statement is in line with the commemoration of the International Day of the Girl (IDGC).



International Day of the Girl (IDGC) is commemorated to rally support in ensuring the rights and empowerment of the girl child in all areas.



It is also a time that Governments, Civil Society Organizations and other stakeholders declare their commitments and efforts aimed at addressing the issues that are unfriendly to the progress of the girl child in Ghana.



This year’s celebration which marks the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl (IDG) is being observed under the theme “Our time is now—our rights, our future”.



In an exclusive interview with the Director at the Department of children’s Affairs at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Florence Ayisi Quartey, she touched on how far the Ministry has gone with respect to efforts to get the 20% tax on sanitary productsscrapped.



She revealed that the although the 20% tax on sanitary products is an issue that has been lingering for a sometime now, she gave the assurance that the ministry will continue to liaise with their partners and the relevant Ministries and stakeholders to ensure that the tax on menstrual products is removed.



Florence Ayisi Quartey also outlined strategies employed by the Ministry while it awaits the eradication of the tax on sanitary products.



She revealed that through the capitation grant, all headmasters and headmistresses in areas have been asked to purchase some supplies of sanitary products to assist students during menstrual; emergencies



“One of the strategies government has adopted is to encourage headmasters and mistresses to buy some supplies of sanitary products so students can fall on in emergency situations. Schools without lavatories have been encouraged to provide one for the girls to comfortable change during their menstrual periods,” she added.



Florence Ayisi Quartey also seized the opportunity to caution young girls against the use of social media.



She asked young girls to be mindful of the posts they make on social media as it has the tendency of hunting them in the future.