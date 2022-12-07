Government squanders over GH¢330 million on national cathedral – Okudzeto Ablakwa alleges

General News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that the government of Ghana has unlawfully squandered over GH¢330 million on the national cathedral.



The North Tongu legislator accused the government of spending €20,000 an hour on chartered flights alone.



The legislator further claims that government officials are calling him names for opposing the government's extravagant lifestyle and that his ministers are refusing to respond to his questions on the floor of parliament.



In a leaked appendix report from the national cathedral secretariat, posted on his Twitter page, an amount of Three hundred and thirty-nine million and three thousand and sixty-four Ghana Cedis eighty-six Ghana pesewas

(GH¢339,003,064.86) had been received by the National Cathedral secretariat as at March 31, 2022, by the Ministry.



“They called me names & their Ministers refused to answer my urgent questions in Parliament when I consistently cautioned about their profligate & reckless decisions— €20,000 an hour-chartered luxury jets, unlawfully squandering over GH¢330million on a cathedral. Now here we are,”. his post read



The National Cathedral project was proposed by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.



The $350-million inter-denominational cathedral will have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 people, as well as chapels, and a baptistery.



It is targeted to be completed in March 2024.



