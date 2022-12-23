Government should allocate funds to creative industry - Padiki urges

General News of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: Victor Morrison, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of Padiki Art Gallery, Sharon Dede Padi is urging the government to allocate fund to support the creative arts industry.



According to her, the government should pay attention to the creative arts industry especially the talented upcoming Artists and secure funds for them in order to carry out their duties without struggling.



Addressing the media after the lunch of Padiki Gallery, Madam Sharon Dede further indicated that just as the government disbursed fund to finance the other sectors of the economy, the same thing should be done at the ministry of Arts and culture.



She also said the equipment and other tools needed to carry out their operation like brush and paints are very expensive, many people have the desire to enter into the arts industry but the means to help them operate is the challenge and for this reason the government should intervene and support them financially.



The chief executive officer therefore appealed to parents to pay close attention to their children to discover their talent to enable the parents nuture their children to bring out the best in them in a way of creating employment for the youth.



Commenting on President's ambition for Ghanaians to patronize locally manufactured goods and services or Ghana made goods, Madam Sharon suggested that in order to achieve that goal the president should organise exhibition fairs for Artists to showcase their artwork publicly to create awarenesses for both local and foreign investors and those who love art work.



HRM Dr. Ambassador Jude Chukudi Ihenetu, Chief of Igbo community in Ghana who was the special guest of honour unveil the Padiki Poetry Book REFLEXIONS which talks about the genesis of painting, Passion and the understanding of Arts. He therefore charge government and Ghanaian's to support Padiki God given talents in order to exhibit her works beyond the boarders of the world.



Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, who is the Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs at Ghana Tourism Authority who spoke on behalf of the Deputy minister of Tourism and Creative Arts Hon Okraku Mantey comended madam Sharon Padiki for believing in the Eat Ghana, Feel Ghana and Wear Ghana agenda. He Pledge on behalf of Ghana Tourism Authority to support Padiki Arts Gallary to attain the needed recognition to the benefit of Ghanians.



The lunched was graced by Ambassador Mama Africa, Fredman Nii Obour chairman of Nmati Abonase family of La, Former MP, UN for Migration and other love Ones.