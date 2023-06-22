Government should aggressively export excess electricity - Kwabena Donkor

General News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

The Former Minister of Power, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, has urged the government to aggressively market Ghana's excess electricity capacity to neighbouring countries.



He believes that exporting surplus power could help address the significant debt burden plaguing the energy sector.



According to Donkor, rather than criticising the previous government for the mounting debts resulting from inadequate power purchase agreements, the current administration should concentrate on tapping into the potential of exporting excess energy. Highlighting the existing infrastructure, he specifically mentioned the opportunity to export to countries such as Burkina Faso and Mali.



Donkor emphasised that the 330 megawatts of excess electricity in Ghana could easily meet Burkina Faso's demand, as their current capacity stands at 25 megawatts.



He emphasised the importance of aggressive marketing to make the most of the already-established interconnections with neighbouring countries.



“If you take the export to Burkina, our 330 megawatts fit into their 25 megawatts and that is already in place and that infrastructure is already there and what we now need to do is to aggressively market,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb.



Dr. Kwabena Donkor's call for the government to prioritise the exportation of excess electricity is seen as a potential solution to the crippling debt in the energy sector.



