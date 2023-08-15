Government set to roll out Ghana virtual high school - Dr Adutwum hints

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: GNA

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has hinted at plans to begin the Ghana virtual high school for the youth to enroll and complete high school online.



He said high schools would also use instructions and resources from the virtual high school to improve teaching and learning in their schools.



The Minister made the comment on Monday at the Second National Distance Learning Conference in Accra.



The event was organised by the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS) in partnership with United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and World Bank Group.



It was on the theme: “Reimagining Education: A Call on Multi-Stakeholder Coordination and Action for Equitable Access to Digital and Distance Learning in Africa.”



Dr Adutwum said digital learning was a vital leapfrog strategy that could bring about a change in Africa’s fortune, especially in the educational space.



He urged African leaders to stop lamenting about their situation, develop a can-do spirit and take advantage of technology to improve their respective countries.



The Minister expressed confidence in the ability of the African child, adding that, when given the opportunity, the African child would blossom beyond expectation.



Mr Adutwum said the Government aimed at doubling science enrolment in Ghana next year, using digital technology.



He lauded CENDLOS for their commitment to digital and distance learning in the country and urged stakeholders to support them carry out their mandate.



Nana Gvamfi Adwabour, Executive Director, CENDLOS, said the Conference’s theme called for inclusive dialogue and work amongst stakeholders to prevent duplication and redundancy in the education sector.



He said the maiden conference yielded fruitful results, key amongst them being the development of an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) policy.



The Executive Director said connectivity was one of the problems hampering the running of digital and distance learning and called on Telecommunication Companies and other stakeholders to provide support.



Dr Eric Nansah, Director-General, Ghana Education Service, said integrating ICT into education improved learning outcomes and the overall education system.



He said distance learning had also become a lifeline to many, ensuring that education prevailed despite dire circumstances.



“Teachers are able to engage with learners irrespective of distance and get access to training opportunities to improve upon themselves. ICT also improves teacher-parent relationship and parents are able to monitor their wards’ learning progress,” he said.



CENDLOS regulates, controls and advises on online education and open schooling. It makes learning accessible, flexible and affordable to all, using modern, cutting-edge technology in open, distance and electronic learning.



It seeks to increase access to education for all and blend the current educational system with innovative ICT solutions and to ensure quality education at all levels.



It uses audio-visual lessons as supplementary and complementary teaching and learning materials at the pre-tertiary level.