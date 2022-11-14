Government sells Saglemi housing project to private developer

General News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has disclosed that a private sector developer has assumed control over government's Saglemi housing project.



According to him, the developer will be in charge of selling the housing units when completed.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Sunday, November 13, 2022, Francis Asenso-Boakye said, government could no longer make investments in the project as it was handicapped.



He said, “Government doesn’t intend to expend more on the completion of the project. Government has decided to sell the project."



"We’re allowing for a private sector developer to take up the initiative to build and sell the housing units,” he stated.



The Housing Minister noted that a committee will be commissioned to guide the process and ensure transparency in the bidding process.



The Saglemi housing project which commenced in 2012 under the NDC government aimed at building 5000 housing units.



The project later stalled after an allegation of misappropriation of funds.



According to the Housing Minister, the 1500 units built under NDC were inhabitable and an amount of about US$46 million is needed to provide water, electricity and storm drains.



ESA



