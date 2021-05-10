Government’s response to #FixTheCountry campaign has been ‘extremely tone-deaf’ – Joe Jackson

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Joe Jackson, Director of Strategy and Business Operations at Dalex Finance has opined that the government has failed to effectively address the issues being raised by the #FixTheCountry campaigners.



In a social media post supporting the campaign, Joe Jackson said, “the responses from the government are extremely tone-deaf. The list of 'dodgy' accomplishments does not address the growing income inequality or the joblessness”.



Joe Jackson was part of hundreds of Ghanaians who on Sunday held a virtual protest against some happenings in the country.



Ghana’s social media space was awash with posts from unhappy citizens whose quest for a demonstration was shot down by the Ghana Police Service.



The government has meanwhile been responding to their responses with Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, holding a press conference on Sunday, May 9, 2021.



Ken Ofori-Atta listed some interventions by the government aimed at saving the economy and creating jobs for Ghanaians. He also appealed to the youth to join the government in developing the country.



“First, I am working with the Minister for Water and Sanitation to immediately ensure potable water to areas with felt need, especially in the most urban areas.



“Second, I am working with the Ministers of Roads and Highways, Transport and Interior to address congestion along the major highways.



“Third, we are fast-tracking the implementation of the US$200 million Jobs and Skills Programme to enhance job creation significantly. This intervention is designed to facilitate new and expanded private sector businesses to employ a lot more people. This we believe is a more sustainable way to rebuild this economy instead of expanding Government employment schemes.



“Fourth, starting this month, we are rolling over 8 additional interventions under the GhanaCARES “Obataanpa” programme. These will be in health, agriculture, tourism, trade, digitization, science and technology, housing and financial services.



“Fifth, by the end of July, we will have a new Development Bank that will provide long-term wholesale financing to the private sector through commercial banks,” Ofori-Atta said.



He went on: “The good people of Ghana have given us a mandate to get things done. For us as a Government, this is a clarion call for a national conversation on the shared burden to renew the social contract of our democracy. At its minimum, we should ensure social justice and social mobility for most Ghanaians. At our best, we should open for all Ghanaians, an economic system under which each citizen shall be guaranteed the opportunity to show the best in him or her. As I always have, I will commit to working to fix those structures that will set Ghana on this path.”







